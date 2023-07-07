The Youth-Restoring Power of 40 Seconds of Cycling, According to Dr. Michael Mosley

At 75, the NHS is experiencing challenges in its ability to meet the demands of the public. Waiting lists for routine operations have reached their highest levels, and upcoming strikes by junior doctors and consultants will likely exacerbate the situation. In order to alleviate the strain on hospitals and GP practices, it is crucial that we prioritize our own health and take steps to avoid relying on the health service whenever possible.

I have been exploring the latest scientific research on how to maintain the health and vitality of our bodies and minds for a new radio series called “Stay Young.” Here is a sneak preview of some of our findings.

One of the biggest concerns I have about getting older is the potential decline of brain function and the risk of developing dementia. Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK, and as we age and become overweight, the risk only increases.

However, there is some positive news. A recent study published in Nature Aging revealed that injecting a protein called klotho, which naturally declines as we age, into aging monkeys can enhance memory. This finding is encouraging because monkeys are closely related to humans. Although human trials are still needed, this research suggests a potential breakthrough for combating cognitive decline.

Furthermore, a study published in the Journal of Physiology earlier this year demonstrated that short bursts of high-intensity training can significantly increase levels of a protein known as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This protein plays a crucial role in maintaining brain health and has been shown to increase by 300% compared to low-intensity cycling exercises. Incorporating high-intensity interval training into our fitness routines holds promise for preserving cognitive abilities.

While we await further developments, there are steps we can take to keep our minds sharp. One interesting finding from a long-term study conducted at the Cambridge Centre for Ageing and Neuroscience is that being well-educated has a protective effect on the brain as we age. Additionally, engaging in leisure activities during our 40s and 50s, such as family outings, playing a musical instrument, or participating in physical activities, has a significant impact on cognitive abilities later in life. Furthermore, taking on new challenges, like learning a new language or picking up a new hobby, can have positive effects on memory.

Staying physically active is also essential for maintaining optimal brain and body health. Even short walks have been shown to improve memory. However, activities that raise the heart rate, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), offer the most significant benefits. HIIT has been found to boost the production of BDNF and can potentially delay neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease. It also has rejuvenating effects on mitochondria, the small batteries in our cells that provide energy for the body.

Research conducted by Dr. Matthew Robinson at Oregon State University found that older individuals who engaged in HIIT workouts experienced a 69% increase in mitochondrial activity. Younger participants saw a 49% increase. The versatility of HIIT makes it accessible to most individuals, whether by incorporating stair climbing or increasing the pace of daily walking.

In addition to taking care of our brains, maintaining youthful-looking skin is also a concern for many. Dr. Raja Sivamani, a dermatologist at the University of California, advises consuming colorful fruits and vegetables that are rich in plant compounds called carotenoids. These antioxidants protect the skin at a cellular level. However, it is important to avoid excess sugar, as it can accelerate the aging process and cause wrinkles.

Finally, while there have been advancements in medical diagnostics, particularly with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), it is still advisable to approach these technological tools with caution. While AI has shown promise in aiding medical professionals, it is not a complete substitute for human expertise and judgment. Collaboration between doctors and AI systems has shown improved accuracy in detecting diseases like breast cancer, but further research and evaluation are necessary.

In conclusion, prioritizing our own health and well-being is crucial in alleviating the strain on the NHS. By staying mentally and physically active, engaging in new challenges, and incorporating high-intensity interval training into our fitness routines, we can improve our brain health and potentially delay cognitive decline. Additionally, consuming a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and avoiding excess sugar can contribute to youthful-looking skin. While AI has its merits, it should be used in conjunction with human expertise rather than as a standalone solution in medical diagnostics.

