Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes, His Long-Time Girlfriend, Announce Their Engagement

Luka Doncic, the talented point guard for the Dallas Mavericks, recently made a significant announcement on social media. Doncic, at the age of 24, revealed that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes. The heartfelt Instagram post featured a caption that simply read “7.7,” accompanied by a red heart and ring emoji. The significance of this date lies in its connection to the couple’s anniversary and the number 77, which Doncic proudly dons on his jersey.

The romantic proposal took place on July 7, against the stunning backdrop of Lake Bled in Slovenia. In the background of their engagement photo, the Church of the Mother of God on the Lake can be seen, adding to the beauty of the moment. Doncic and Goltes, both natives of Slovenia, have a long history together. They reportedly met when they were around 12 years old and experienced an on-and-off relationship starting in 2016. However, they eventually reconnected and solidified their love around 2020.

Anamaria Goltes, who is 25 years old, is a well-known fashion and lifestyle content creator with a significant following on Instagram. With close to 200K followers, she frequently provides glimpses into her and Doncic’s life together. In many of her posts, Goltes can be seen proudly wearing the number 77 and Mavericks merchandise, showing her unwavering support for Doncic during the team’s tumultuous season in Dallas.

Luka Doncic’s journey in the NBA has been remarkable. After being selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, he was quickly traded to the Mavericks. Throughout the past season, Doncic led his team through both highs and lows. In February, the Mavericks were positioned fifth in the Western Conference and acquired Kyrie Irving in hopes of making a strong second-half push. However, things didn’t go as planned, and the team suffered a disappointing loss to the Bulls in April, leading to their elimination from the playoffs. It was a tough period for Doncic and the Mavericks, as they struggled with a 6-17 losing streak starting in mid-February.

The arrival of Kyrie Irving brought a fresh perspective to the team, but it also revealed some challenges on the defensive end. Despite the setbacks, the Mavericks have decided to continue developing the dynamic duo of Doncic and Irving. They recently re-signed Irving to a lucrative three-year, $126 million contract, emphasizing their commitment to building a stronger team.

Looking ahead, Doncic has a lot on his plate. Alongside his aspirations for a better season with the Mavericks, he is now tasked with planning a wedding. Standing at 6-foot-7, Doncic not only impresses on the basketball court but also carries the responsibility of ensuring a memorable and special event for his upcoming nuptials.

