All the Must-Know Details about the Upcoming Live-Action Avatar Series

Rediscover Team Avatar in 2024.

It hasn’t even been a century since we last saw Avatar Aang on our screens, but Netflix is already bringing back the legendary tale of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ in a live-action series. Scheduled to premiere in 2024, this highly anticipated production is one of Netflix’s most expensive shows, with a budget of $15 million per episode for a total of eight one-hour-long episodes.

Fans who grew up with the Avatar comics and animated series are delighted to see the story retold. However, some concerns have been raised by fans, especially considering the previous disappointing live-action adaptation, ‘The Last Airbender’ film.

One of the main reasons for the failure of the 2010 live-action film was the inaccurate portrayal of the characters and the overly serious tone, which differed from the lightheartedness of the original material.

Striving for Authenticity Through Casting

The upcoming 2024 adaptation aims to learn from the mistakes of its predecessor, starting with accurate casting. The show will feature Gordon Cormier as the iconic and easygoing Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, the last waterbender from the Northern Water Tribe, Ian Ousley as her comedic yet brave brother, Sokka, and Dallas Liu as the banished prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko. The cast also includes veteran actors Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.

In an effort to achieve greater authenticity, the live-action series draws heavily from Asian and Inuit culture, ensuring that the characters are accurately represented through their actors. For example, Kiawentiio, who plays Katara, is part of the Mohawk Tribe of Akwesasne from Ontario, Canada.

Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu Discuss the Best Element

From interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, it’s evident that the chemistry between the members of Team Avatar is natural, with their off-camera personalities aligning with the characters they portray.

Fans also had strong opinions about the choreography and production value of the previous adaptation. While the choreographer for the new live-action series has not been revealed, we do know that the production has built the largest custom-built LED stage, recognized by the Guinness World Records, setting high expectations for the show.

At the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event in Brazil, it was announced that the first season of the series will cover the same adventures as its animated counterpart. A sneak peek of the show was also shown, confirming its release in 2024 on the Netflix streaming platform.

More Avatar Content on the Horizon

The original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will not be involved in the upcoming live-action series due to creative differences with Netflix. However, they have launched Avatar Studios, where they will be working on new animated projects within the Avatar universe for Paramount+. Their studio is currently developing an Earth Avatar series, an Adult Aang Gang movie, and a Zuko movie.

Whether it’s under Avatar Studios or Netflix, fans are excited for more Avatar-related content. This is especially true after the sequel, The Legend of Korra, introduced non-heteronormative characters who could serve as inspiring figures for the younger members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

All eyes are on the upcoming live-action Netflix series as fans eagerly await its release, hoping it captures the same magic as the original show while introducing a new generation to the epic tales of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’