The Controversial Weapon Sent by the U.S. to Ukraine: A Closer Look at Cluster Bombs

The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will include cluster bombs in a new weapons package for Ukraine. This marks the first time the U.S. has provided this controversial weapon to Ukraine. The package will specifically include 155mm DPICMs, which stands for dual-purpose improved conventional munitions.

Understanding Cluster Bombs

Cluster bombs, also known as cluster munitions, are weapons designed to disperse smaller bombs or submunitions over a large area. These submunitions, also called bomblets, can be dropped from the air or shot from the ground or sea. They were originally used in World War II to target dispersed military targets or combatants.





A cluster bomb capsule is seen on the ground amid the Russia-Ukraine war in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on March 23, 2023.

Getty Images



Cluster bombs pose a significant danger to anyone in the vicinity when detonated. Furthermore, many of the bomblets fail to explode immediately, posing a long-term risk to individuals who may come across them years later.

The Controversy Surrounding Cluster Bombs

Cluster bombs have been a topic of controversy due to their high failure rate. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the submunition failure rate, or “dud rate,” has ranged from 10% to 40% in recent conflicts. This has led to large areas becoming infested with unexploded and unstable submunitions, posing an ongoing threat to civilians.

In addition to the immediate danger to civilians, unexploded bomblets can resemble toys to children due to their small size and colorful appearance. This has resulted in tragic accidents where children mistake them for harmless objects and are seriously injured or killed.

Civilians are the primary victims of cluster bombs. According to the Landmine and Cluster Munitions Monitor, 97% of the 141 casualties from cluster bomb remnants in 2021 were civilians, and two-thirds of those were children. Efforts for rapid clearance of contaminated areas, educational programs on the risks of unexploded bomblets, and support for victims and their families are crucial.

International Bans and Ukraine

While 123 countries have joined the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, banning the use and stockpiling of cluster munitions, neither Russia, Ukraine, nor the United States are signatories to the convention. Cluster bombs have been extensively used in past conflicts such as the Gulf War, Chechnya, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Currently, Russia has been using cluster munitions on the battlefield in Ukraine, targeting both Ukrainian troops and civilian areas. Ukraine also has a limited number of cluster munitions from Turkey. These weapons can be effective in clearing out infantry, engaging armor, and attacking fixed positions.

The U.S. has been cautious in providing cluster munitions to Ukraine due to existing Congressional restrictions and concerns about allied unity. However, the Biden administration’s new weapons package includes cluster bombs with a low “dud rate” of less than 2.35%. This means President Biden may waive the current restriction on transferring cluster munitions.

It is important to carefully select rounds with lower failure rates and provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. Cluster bombs can be a valuable asset for Ukrainian troops in offensive and defensive roles against Russian forces.

Conclusion

While cluster bombs have their controversial aspects and risks, the Biden administration’s decision to provide them to Ukraine is based on strategic considerations. The goal is to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression. Ensuring the safety of civilians and implementing measures to address the risks associated with unexploded bomblets remain important priorities.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report