Rayver Cruz and Jasmine Curtis-Smith discuss their exciting collaboration in upcoming drama ‘Can’t Let Go’.

Kapuso artists Rayver Cruz and Jasmine Curtis-Smith are set to showcase their chemistry in the upcoming afternoon drama series “Can’t Let Go.” During an interview with GMA reporter Lhar Santiago on “24 Oras,” Curtis-Smith expressed her admiration for Cruz, noting that she already senses warmth from him and believes they will get along well. She also mentioned that although they don’t have a deep friendship yet, she knows that Cruz is easy to get along with and will be a great work partner.

On the other hand, Cruz expressed his excitement about working with Curtis-Smith for the first time. They have often seen each other at events and gatherings of artists, but this will be their first time sharing the screen. Cruz, who has previous experience in afternoon dramas, understands the demands of the genre and looks forward to developing his character in the series.

Curtis-Smith shares a similar sentiment and embraces the challenge of doing an afternoon series. She acknowledges that characters in this prime time slot go through more trials in life, and she feels ready to take on the project. Both actors are excited about this new opportunity and are prepared to tackle the complexities that come with it.

Earlier this month, Curtis-Smith shared photos from the show’s story conference on her Instagram account, expressing her excitement about working under the guidance of veteran actress and director Laurice Guillen. The series also features a talented cast including Gina Alajar, Liezel Lopez, Martin del Rosario, Patricia Coma, Kim De Leon, Luis Hontiveros, Jeniffer Maravilla, Crystal Paras, Billie Hakenson, and Bruce Roeland.

In addition to her television work, Curtis-Smith has also made a name for herself in the film industry. She recently appeared in the horror film “In My Mother’s Skin” alongside Beauty Gonzalez and Angeli Bayani, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023. Cruz, on the other hand, has an upcoming film called “The Cheating Game” with his real-life partner Julie Anne San Jose, who is also his co-host on the show “The Clash.”

Overall, both Cruz and Curtis-Smith are excited and prepared to take on this new project. Their chemistry and dedication to their craft will surely captivate audiences in the upcoming drama series “Can’t Let Go.”

