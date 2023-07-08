Experts suggest that the ongoing battle between the Teamsters and UPS might only be a preliminary skirmish before a more intense confrontation with Amazon in the future.

Talks between the United Parcel Service (UPS) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have taken a complicated turn as union leaders potentially adopt a more rigid stance to attract workers from retail giant Amazon, according to sources. The Teamsters and UPS are currently engaged in intense negotiations for a new contract, with the possibility of a Teamster strike if a new agreement is not reached before the current deal expires on July 31. This strike would be the largest single-company strike in years, with the last UPS strike taking place in 1997. Talks between the Teamsters, representing around 340,000 UPS workers, and UPS broke down on Wednesday, despite initial signs of progress. Both sides blamed each other for the breakdown. The ongoing pressure on UPS may be part of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien’s strategy to demonstrate the union’s political influence, causing difficulties in reaching a deal. Experts believe that the outcome of the contract negotiations could send a powerful signal to Amazon workers, as both companies share similarities in the types of jobs they offer. The negotiations with UPS have faced setbacks due to compensation issues, with UPS drivers earning different wages across states. Despite UPS’s substantial profits in recent years, concerns have risen about the living conditions of part-time workers. The tentative deal reached earlier included changes to the wage system and improvements in working conditions, addressing previous sticking points between the union and UPS. These negotiations are particularly significant for the Teamsters as they also aim to gain ground at Amazon, where unionization efforts have encountered obstacles in the past. Amazon’s growing workforce and working conditions have made it an appealing target for the Teamsters. However, the company has actively resisted unionization, citing competitive pay and benefits for its employees. Reports have also revealed Amazon’s aggressive anti-union efforts. The Teamsters’ push to negotiate a new contract with UPS has resulted in a war of words between both sides. Critics claim that the union’s press conferences and statements have been bombastic and unhelpful, while the Teamsters argue that they are simply bringing attention to the issues that affect their members. The negotiations will continue until economic concerns impacting Teamster members are addressed.

