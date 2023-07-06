Study Finds That The Season of Egg Collection May Impact IVF Success Rates

Collecting human eggs for fertility treatment may yield better results during the sunny summer season compared to a cloudy fall day, according to a new study published in Human Reproduction. The study, conducted in Australia, analyzed outcomes from frozen embryo transfers over an eight-year period and found that the season and duration of sunshine during egg collection may impact the success rate of the procedure.

Dr. Sebastian Leathersich, the lead author of the study and an obstetrician and gynecologist based in Perth, explained that the time of year when the embryo is implanted did not seem to affect the live birth rate. However, if the eggs were collected in the summer instead of the fall, the chances of a successful embryo transfer and live birth were 30% higher, regardless of the implantation timing.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a costly but successful fertility treatment that involves removing eggs from the ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory, and then implanting them in the womb. Dr. Evan Taerk, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist based in Toronto, stated that the methods of performing IVF in Australia are similar to those in Canada.

The study found that live birth rates were influenced by the season of egg collection. The researchers examined birth outcomes based on the season, temperature, and hours of bright sunshine. They discovered that the overall live birth rate following frozen embryo transfer was 28 births per 100 people. Eggs collected in the summer had a higher birth rate of 31 births per 100 people compared to eggs collected in the autumn, which had a birth rate of 26 per 100 people.

Furthermore, the study revealed a 28% increase in the chances of a live birth among women whose eggs were collected on days with the most sunshine compared to days with the least sunshine. However, the temperature on the day of egg collection did not affect the success of the fertility treatment. Interestingly, the study also found that embryo transfer on the hottest days resulted in an 18% decrease in the live birth rate compared to transfer on the coolest days.

Other studies, including one conducted in Boston, Massachusetts, have yielded similar findings. They also observed that eggs collected during the summer had higher live birth rates compared to eggs collected in other seasons. However, the Perth study differed in that it found lower success rates during winter instead of fall.

While the exact reasons behind these findings are still unknown, one theory revolves around melatonin, the sleep hormone. Melatonin has antioxidant qualities and helps regulate circadian rhythm. Dr. Leathersich explained that melatonin levels are much higher during winter, and since egg development takes several months, exposure to melatonin during the winter or early spring months may impact egg development competence.

Dr. Taerk highlighted the need for more research to understand and validate these findings. He also pointed out that lifestyle differences between winter and summer months may play a role. Despite the limitations of the study, Dr. Taerk emphasized that delaying IVF for a specific season may come with risks, as it could impact the number of eggs retrieved and ultimately the outcome of the treatment.

In conclusion, the study underscores the importance of the environment in egg development and reproductive outcomes. While more research is needed, Dr. Leathersich stressed that there are several factors within an individual’s control that can positively influence fertility outcomes, such as avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and caffeine intake, and maintaining a healthy balanced diet. Continuous research aimed at reducing the burden of fertility treatment and increasing its success is crucial.

