Players and managers believe MLB’s pitch clock leads to improved defensive performance

The implementation of the pitch clock in baseball games has not only affected the pace of play, but it has also had a positive impact on defense. Players and managers have noticed that the pitch clock keeps fielders engaged and focused on the game, as they have less downtime to wander around or clean dirt. Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong, a two-time Gold Glove winner, believes that the pitch clock has been beneficial for defense. The pitch clock allows pitchers 15 seconds between deliveries with no baserunners and 20 seconds with runners on base. As a result of the rule changes and the pitch clock, games have become faster, with an average length of 2 hours and 40 minutes, the shortest since 1984. Players and coaches have been pleasantly surprised by the effects of the pitch clock on defense. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell noted that left fielder Christian Yelich’s improved glovework can be attributed to the faster-paced game. Fielders now have an easier time playing defense due to the structured and faster pace of the game. Counsell mentioned that outfielders especially struggled to maintain focus during lengthy delays between pitches in previous seasons. Infielders like Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker also found it challenging to stay locked in during long innings. The effects of the pitch clock on defense are difficult to measure empirically, but some indicators, such as the league-wide fielding percentage, suggest a positive impact. However, fielding percentages have been increasing over the years due to various factors, including improved field conditions and equipment. Advanced defensive metrics also have limitations and are further impacted by the restrictions placed on infield shifts. Ultimately, the impact of the pitch clock on defense may vary, and players and managers have differing opinions. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes that the faster pace of the game could benefit fielders, but he has not noticed a significant difference so far. Players and managers generally agree that the pitch clock has increased action on the field and reduced downtime, allowing fielders to be more alert and ready for the ball. The improved flow of the game has made infielders lighter and quicker on their feet, according to Brewers infielder Owen Miller. While there is evidence of better fielding, it is unclear whether this is solely due to the pitch clock or other factors. Players speculate that the engagement and focus required by the pitch clock contribute to improved defense, but the presence of more athletic players may also be a factor. Overall, the impact of the pitch clock on defense remains a subject of debate in the baseball community.

