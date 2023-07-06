Michelangelo’s Masterpiece Arrives in Manila

Experience the Renaissance: The Stunning Frescoes of the Sistine Chapel Arrive in the Philippines

Get ready to witness Michelangelo’s iconic biblical masterpieces like never before. The Estancia Mall in Pasig will play host to an exhibition of all 34 fresco paintings from the Sistine Chapel, starting this July. The exhibition will later move to Cebu in October, giving art enthusiasts in the Philippines a chance to admire these incredible works in their true glory.

Sabrina Co, a founding member of ATIN Global, a renowned Philippine-made home fragrance company, fondly recalls her first encounter with the exhibition in Canada back in 2021. Co was captivated by the up-close and personal experience of witnessing the frescoes, inspiring her and her family to bring this extraordinary exhibition to the Philippines.

Co emphasizes, “Not everyone has the opportunity to travel to the Vatican. By bringing the exhibition here, we are providing people with the chance to witness one of the greatest artworks of all time.” She also highlights the educational value of the exhibit for students and art lovers in the Philippines.

An Unparalleled View of the Sistine Chapel

The global touring exhibition is led by SEE Global Entertainment, with CEO Martin Biallas explaining their aim to offer audiences an unprecedented eye-level view of Michelangelo’s art. This is an experience impossible to achieve when visiting the actual Sistine Chapel.

Biallas describes the limitations of visiting the Sistine Chapel, saying, “By the time you get in, you only have 15 minutes to go in and out, and the frescoes are all the way up. There’s a lot of people, and photography is strictly prohibited.” This lack of personal connection inspired Biallas to secure the licensing rights for reproducing the frescoes and create these breathtaking exhibitions.

A Multi-faceted, Sensory Journey

This exhibition is not just a visual treat; it engages almost all the senses to create an immersive experience. As observers marvel at the Renaissance-era paintings, they’ll also be surrounded by the delicate scents of patchouli, sandalwood, and frankincense. Adding to the ambiance, there’s soft, curated music playing in the background, carefully selected by Marlon Chan, conductor of the Manila Symphony Orchestra.

Moreover, the exhibition extends its support to charity. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Globe’s The Hapag Movement, which aims to combat hunger. Another partner charity is the Philippine Red Cross’ National Blood Service Program.

To enhance their experience, visitors are encouraged to download the Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel mobile app, which provides audio guides for deeper context on each painting. Don’t forget to bring your own earphones or headphones.

On weekdays, adult tickets are priced at P650, with weekend tickets costing P750. Senior citizens, students, and PWDs can avail a discount of P500 (only available over the counter). For those who want to skip the queues, VIP Priority tickets are available for P950.

—

Tickets can be purchased at the exhibit or online through sistinechapelphilippines.com/ or smtickets.com.