Struggling to Access IVF Due to Weight? Discover Solutions.

The American Medical Association has recently recognized the limitations and drawbacks of using body mass index (BMI) as a measure of health. This is significant for individuals who have been denied fertility treatments, such as IVF, based on their BMI, which has its roots in racism and sexism.

While there is hope with this new policy, it’s important to understand that obesity has been associated with pregnancy complications and reduced success rates in assisted reproductive technology procedures. However, the focus has mainly been on weight or BMI alone, which may not accurately determine health risks. Dr. Kelly Culwell, a board-certified OB-GYN, emphasizes the need for shared decision-making between doctors and patients, based on evidence-based information on risks and benefits.

Sylvia Kang, CEO and co-founder of Mira, a women’s health company, agrees that weight loss may not necessarily improve fertility outcomes. She argues that the approach of advocating weight loss before pregnancy overlooks the complex nature of fertility.

Despite acknowledging the limitations of BMI, AMA delegates still believe it has some benefits and should be used as part of a larger context in assessing health. However, if you encounter stigma at the doctor’s office due to your BMI, there are steps you can take to advocate for yourself.

First, it’s important to assert your bodily autonomy and rights. You have the right to express your needs, lived experiences, and make decisions about your own body. Shared decision-making should be the basis for healthcare decisions, especially when it comes to sensitive issues like trying to conceive.

Additionally, discussing your health history and boundaries with your doctor can help. Fertility is influenced by various factors, not just BMI. Highlighting this fact can give a broader perspective on your fertility potential. Factors like excessive exercise, stress, smoking, and medical conditions can contribute to infertility as well.

Presenting information that debunks old reasoning can also be effective. Research supporting the success of IVF in plus-size individuals and the harm of weight stigma can be helpful. Sharing studies and anecdotes that challenge the notion that weight is the sole determinant of fertility can make a persuasive argument.

If you encounter resistance from a doctor who discriminates based on weight, seeking a second opinion is a valid option. Finding a healthcare provider who embraces a weight-inclusive approach or Health at Every Size (HAES) philosophy can make a difference. Online support groups, recommendations from friends, and social media can assist in finding the right doctor who will provide individualized care.

Finally, it’s crucial to remember that being denied IVF or fertility treatments based on your weight is not a reflection of your worth or personal failing. It is a systemic problem that needs to be addressed. Healthcare providers empathize with patients who face this discrimination and strive to provide the necessary care regardless of body size.

In conclusion, the recognition of the limitations of BMI by the American Medical Association is a step towards a more inclusive and individualized approach to healthcare. By advocating for yourself, discussing your health history, presenting evidence, seeking multiple opinions, and remembering that discrimination based on weight is not your fault, you can navigate the fertility journey with confidence and resilience.

