Kim Sears stuns in a vibrant pink floral minidress while supporting husband Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Kim Sears stole the show at Wimbledon with her stunning appearance in a pink floral minidress. The 35-year-old mother-of-four looked absolutely sensational as she cheered on her husband, Andy Murray, during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kim, known for her gorgeous locks, sported a perfectly coiffed 80s-style hairdo and a natural makeup look while showing her support for her beau. She animatedly expressed her emotions throughout the match, with an Aspinall London bag slung over her shoulder. Kim’s trim physique was highlighted in the A-line skirt and floral top ensemble she wore. In between cheering for Andy, she engaged in conversations with other spectators who came to support the three-time Grand Slam champion. Kim and Andy have been together since their teenage years and are now happily married with four children. The couple’s love story became public when Andy won his first tournament and kissed Kim in the stands. They had a glamorous wedding in 2015 and celebrated their reception at the Cromlix House Hotel, which Murray purchased and Kim personally refurbished. Kim Sears’ fashionable presence at Wimbledon added to the excitement of the event, proving that looks can indeed be served alongside tennis balls.

