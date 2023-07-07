Live Coverage of Day Two of the Third Test: England versus Australia, Ashes 2023

Key Events:

31st over: England 102-5 (Stokes 12, Moeen 6) – Introducing the next rank of spin, Todd Murphy makes his debut in England. His first ball is uneventful, turned to short leg for no score. Stokes gets off strike. Moeen has a slip and a short leg. The field is set with a short fine, deep square, mid on, long off, extra cover, deep cover point, and backward point. Drinks break.

30th over: England 101-5 (Stokes 11, Moeen 6) – Moeen clips a single to midwicket. Stokes takes another run and Moeen almost gets run out, but the throw is wide of the stumps.

Joe Roberts shares his thoughts on England’s selection issues and believes that playing Foakes would have improved their chances in the series. He also mentions how leaving out certain players often leads to their stock rising in the eyes of the public.

29th over: England 98-5 (Stokes 10, Moeen 5) – Tough over facing Starc. Moeen clips him just short of mid on. Stokes gets hit hard on the thigh and falls forward, resulting in a leg bye.

28th over: England 97-5 (Stokes 10, Moeen 5) – Boland replaces Cummins and Stokes can’t beat the field with his shot off the pads. Boland oversteps again, giving away another no ball. Australia reviews a caught-behind appeal, but Stokes survives as the ball hits him outside the line of off stump.

27th over: England 95-5 (Stokes 10, Moeen 4) – Starc continues with a wicket already under his belt. Moeen gracefully flicks him off the pads, narrowly missing the short leg fielder. Three singles from the over.

26th over: England 92-5 (Stokes 9, Moeen 2) – Stokes gets a run as Cummins oversteps. Moeen faces the short ball and Carey showcases great keeping skills to prevent byes. Moeen drops a single.

25th over: England 89-5 (Stokes 8, Moeen 1) – Moeen flicks Starc just past the short leg fielder for a single. England loses another wicket as Bairstow is caught by Smith off Starc’s bowling. Bairstow played a sloppy shot and it’s catch number 162 for Steve Smith.

24th over: England 87-4 (Bairstow 12, Stokes 7) – Bairstow gets a run through square leg. Cummins delivers a fast ball to Stokes but it’s well defended.

23rd over: England 86-4 (Bairstow 11, Stokes 7) – Boland bowls a reasonable ball but Bairstow swings his bat fiercely, resulting in a single.

22nd over: England 81-4 (Bairstow 6, Stokes 7) – Bairstow gets a run through square leg. Cummins bowled skillfully and Bairstow struggled to find his rhythm.

21st over: England 80-4 (Bairstow 5, Stokes 7) – Stokes edges Boland for four, but it was a close call. The ball swings away late and Stokes survives a review, as the impact was outside the line of off stump.

20th over: England 73-4 (Bairstow 5, Stokes 1) – Root falls early in the second day as Warner takes an amazing catch off Cummins’ bowling. Root attempts to defend but edges the ball towards slip. Warner makes a diving catch, saving England’s best batsman.

The game continues with England facing challenges, especially with their fielding. One opinion suggests that their fielding practice is lacking or being replaced with other activities. However, the truth behind this claim is uncertain.

