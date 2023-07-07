Russia Claims to Have Prevented a Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow

Russian air defenses successfully prevented a drone attack from Ukraine on Moscow, resulting in the temporary closure of one of the city’s international airports. This attack comes as Russia slows down Kyiv’s recent counteroffensive. The drone attack is the first known assault on Moscow since the failed mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner troops, which posed a significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed whether they launched the drone raid.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that four out of the five drones were intercepted by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow, while the fifth was jammed and forced to land due to electronic warfare measures. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage reported.

As a result of the drone attack, flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport were temporarily restricted, with diverted flights directed to other airports in Moscow. Similar drone attacks have previously occurred in May, which targeted the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to probe Russian defenses in the southern and eastern regions as part of their counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military is focusing on destroying Russian equipment and personnel, claiming fruitful progress in recent days. However, no evidence has been provided to support these claims.

Ukrainian forces face numerous obstacles, including minefields, anti-tank ditches, and layered defensive lines up to 20 kilometers deep. The U.K. Defense Ministry has noted that Russia has refined its tactics, using anti-tank mines to slow down the Ukrainian armored counteroffensive. Despite this, Russian forces still face weaknesses, such as overextended units and a shortage of artillery munitions.

Western analysts predict that even if the Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds, it will not bring an end to the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia continues to launch missile and drone attacks behind the front lines.

In a separate incident, a Russian drone strike in Sumy resulted in three deaths and 21 injuries, along with damage to two apartment buildings and the regional headquarters of Ukraine’s main intelligence agency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for increased air defense systems to defend against Russian raids. For more updates on the war in Ukraine, follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

