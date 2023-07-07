Week Concludes with Markets in Loss

Wall Street concluded on a negative note on Friday as data indicated that the US job market is still strong enough to sustain economic growth without significantly inflating prices, according to the AP.

Among Wall Street’s top performers on Friday were energy industry stocks, buoyed by the increase in oil prices. Schlumberger, an oilfield services provider, saw an 8.6% surge, while Halliburton climbed 8.2% and Diamondback Energy rose by 5.3%. Solar companies also benefited from higher crude prices and received an additional boost when First Solar announced a $1 billion credit facility from a group of banks. First Solar’s stock price rose by 4.2% as the company expands its factories and undergoes other expansions.

In contrast, smaller companies outperformed the rest of the market. Not only are these companies seen as aligning more closely with the strength of the US economy compared to multinational corporations, but they are also perceived as being more dependent on lower interest rates. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks smaller stocks, experienced a 1.7% uptick. On the downside, Levi Strauss suffered a 6.4% decline despite reporting slightly stronger quarterly profits than expected by analysts. The company revised its projected earnings range for the year downwards due to ongoing pressure on its US wholesale business. Costco Wholesale also experienced a 1.6% drop after its sales growth slowed in June compared to May.

(Read more stock market stories.)