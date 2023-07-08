Excerpt from “Camera Girl: Jackie Bouvier Kennedy’s Journey into Adulthood”









In the book “Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy” by Carl Sferrazza Anthony, published by Gallery Books, the author explores Jackie Bouvier Kennedy’s experiences in Europe, her career as a Washington photojournalist, and her journey of love and marriage to a future president.

Through her Inquiring Camera Girl column, Jackie Bouvier Kennedy aimed to do more than just entertain readers. She sought to inspire and educate, encouraging them to better understand human behavior and develop empathy. She posed thought-provoking questions and engaged the minds of thousands of readers who were often overlooked by society.

Jackie treated every interview subject with respect and listened to their perspectives, even those from working-class backgrounds. She recognized the value in each person’s story and made sure to capture their uniqueness in her column.

In her column, she featured a wide range of topics and interview subjects, including children and dancers. Her column ideas were never censored, allowing her to showcase the opinions and preferences of everyday people.

Jackie’s writing style also emphasized the diversity of cadence, dialect, and language she encountered during her interviews. Each response was like a snippet of script dialogue, providing a glimpse into the personality of the interviewee.

Despite facing potential consequences for her choice of interview questions, Jackie remained committed to showcasing a variety of perspectives, even if it meant challenging the status quo.

