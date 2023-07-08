RFK Jr. Acknowledges TRT Use, Popularly Referred to as ‘Legal Steroids’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made a surprising admission, revealing that he undergoes testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), which has been referred to by some doctors as “legal steroids.” The Democratic presidential candidate disclosed that he follows an “anti-aging” regimen prescribed by his doctor, including TRT, a hormone treatment that carries a potential risk of blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes.

This revelation has sparked accusations of hypocrisy against Mr. Kennedy. Throughout his political career, he has been known for promoting anti-vaccine views, such as the claim that vaccines are responsible for autism and cause more harm than good.

Speculation about Mr. Kennedy’s physical transformation, particularly his toned physique showcased in viral videos and photos of him working out on the beach, led some doctors to suggest that he may be using steroids to achieve such rapid gains at his age.





Robert Kennedy Jr. back in 2012, aged 58, in Massachusetts for a July 4th celebration, without his buff physique





A remarkable video surfaced last week of the 69-year-old Democratic presidential candidate lifting weights at the legendary Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, dubbed ‘the Mecca of bodybuilding’. Mr Kennedy has since admitted taking ‘legal steroids’ on a podcast

During an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Mr. Kennedy revealed, “I take a variety of vitamins and nutrients as part of an anti-aging protocol prescribed by my doctor.” He clarified that his regimen includes testosterone replacement therapy but denied using any anabolic steroids.

Testosterone replacement therapy, also known as androgen replacement therapy, is a treatment for individuals with low testosterone levels. However, its increasing popularity has raised concerns, as it can lead to a suppression of the body’s natural testosterone production and pose various risks, such as lower sperm count, blood clots, testicular shrinkage, breast enlargement, and an increased likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.

Anabolic steroids, on the other hand, are synthetic versions of testosterone used to enhance muscle size and strength, primarily for athletic and bodybuilding purposes.

Mr. Kennedy’s physical transformation in his late 60s has fueled speculation about his use of steroids. When asked about hormone therapy, he expressed interest but admitted not being an expert on the subject.

According to the Testosterone Centers of Texas, testosterone replacement therapy is a medically safe treatment for a legitimate condition, while steroids are illegal substances with no medical applications. The term “legal steroids” is sometimes used because people who misuse steroids often use testosterone cypionate, a medication commonly prescribed in TRT, at unsafe doses.

It is worth noting that Mr. Kennedy has faced criticism for his anti-vaccine stance, including spreading misinformation about vaccines causing autism. An interview he had with Jordan Peterson was removed from YouTube due to the dissemination of such false claims, and he has also been banned from Instagram for sharing debunked information about COVID-19 and vaccines.

During a recent town hall, when asked about his views on vaccines, Mr. Kennedy denied ever being against them, stating that vaccines should undergo safety testing like any other medication.