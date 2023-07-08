Archbishop Gomez to Lead Special Mass at Shrine in Mexico City

Archbishop JosÃ© H. Gomez will lead a special Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Saturday, with over 200 pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles attending.

During the Mass, prayer intentions for the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which were collected at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, various Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries locations, and online from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, will be presented to Our Lady.

The Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Pacific Time and can be streamed online at lacatholics.org/pilgrimage/.

This pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is the fourth organized by the Archdiocese. The shrine houses the original cloak of St. Juan Diego, which is believed by Catholics to bear the miraculous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, an image that appeared in 1531.

The Basilica at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is the most popular Catholic pilgrimage site worldwide.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is a revered title of Mary, the mother of Jesus. It is associated with a series of five apparitions that occurred in December 1531 to St. Juan Diego, a humble Mexican peasant, and his uncle, Juan Bernardino.