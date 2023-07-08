Jonny Bairstow’s Words That Ignited Steve Smith’s Fury in The Ashes

England’s Jonny Bairstow Leaves Steve Smith Fuming After Dismissal on 100th Test
- Bairstow and Smith Engage in Verbal Spat
- Reason for the Conflict Revealed
- Bairstow’s Parting Shot Leaves Smith Incensed
Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow found themselves in a heated exchange of words during the second day of the third Ashes Test after Smith was dismissed.
As Australia looked to extend their lead, Smith’s dismissal to England’s off-spinner Moeen Ali sparked the altercation.
Despite Ben Stokes narrowing Australia’s advantage in the first innings, England’s comeback gained momentum from this incident.
Bairstow and Smith had a verbal spat as the former walked away after the dismissal.
A video from Sky Cricket reveals the words exchanged between the two players.
