Report: Youngkin officials remove online LGBTQ resources following inquiry from conservative outlet

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, has made the controversial decision to remove LGBTQ resources from the state’s Department of Health website. The resources, which provided support for LGBTQ youth, were removed shortly after the administration received inquiries from conservative outlet The Daily Wire. This move has sparked concern and criticism from employees within the Virginia Department of Health.

The website previously featured links to Q Chat Space, where teens could join online support groups moderated by professionals, as well as Queer Kid Stuff, a website focused on LGBTQ and social justice issues. However, these resources were taken down without consulting the employees at the Office of Family Health, who expressed their discontent with the decision.

Vanessa Walker Harris, the director of the Office of Family Health, voiced her concerns about the removal, suggesting that it was politically motivated. Another member of the office, Emily Yeatts, also criticized the decision, stating that it was made without consulting their department.

The Health Commissioner, Karen Shelton, later apologized for the way the change was handled, acknowledging that there was a lack of communication. However, Youngkin’s spokesperson defended the decision, stating that the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval.

This move by the Youngkin administration has raised questions about the inclusiveness and support for LGBTQ youth in Virginia. Critics argue that removing these resources hinders access to important support networks for vulnerable individuals. The controversy surrounding this decision highlights the ongoing tensions between conservative values and the rights of marginalized communities.

Overall, this decision has generated backlash and calls for reconsideration, as it negatively impacts the availability of resources and support for LGBTQ youth in Virginia.

