Yankees Fall to Orioles 14-1 Despite Aaron Judge’s Use of ‘Anti-Gravity Treadmill’

The New York Yankees suffered a crushing 14-1 defeat against the Baltimore Orioles, highlighting the absence of Aaron Judge due to injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Judge has been making progress in his recovery from a torn ligament in his right big toe, engaging in activities such as jogging on an anti-gravity treadmill and intense batting practice.

Judge has also been actively participating in field exercises, indicating his imminent return to the team.

Despite Judge’s potential return, the Yankees struggled against the Orioles. Starting pitcher Luis Severino lasted only 2.2 innings on the mound and allowed seven earned runs.

New York managed to secure only six hits throughout the game, resulting in their fourth loss in seven games.





Aaron Judge is said to be inching towards a return for the Yankees, but they miss him currently