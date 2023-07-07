Frequent Public Display of Affection by the Royal Family at Polo Matches

Princess Kate and Prince William shared a heartwarming embrace and kiss at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 event. Displaying their affection publicly is not unusual for the royal couple, who took the opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves. While the royal family usually maintain a formal demeanor, the polo matches provide a chance for them to unwind. Last year, William and Kate also shared a loving embrace at the Guards Polo Club. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also join in the public displays of affection. Last May, they shared a kiss in front of a crowd at the polo, creating an intimate moment in contrast to the tense interactions between Charles and Diana. At the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, Meghan kissed Prince Harry as she presented his team with a trophy, showcasing their love and tradition of polo-playing princes receiving a post-match kiss. This differs greatly from the distant and strained peck shared by Charles and Diana following his victory in 1985. The breakdown of their marriage became evident when Diana avoided their kiss in India in 1992. They seemed distant on several other occasions, with Diana looking unhappy while Charles displayed his sporting skills. In contrast, Harry and Meghan can’t keep their hands off each other. Meghan kissed each of Harry’s teammates on the cheek before planting a kiss on his lips, all while he held her close. They shared tender moments, such as when Meghan fixed Harry’s smeared lipstick and gently placed her hand on his arm. William and Kate also appeared deeply in love as they shared a kiss and left the stage together. This beloved public display of affection is in stark contrast to the scene between Charles and Diana at the polo. Diana turned away as Charles leaned in to kiss her cheek at a prize-giving ceremony in India, showing their lack of connection and chemistry. The awkwardness of their kiss and Charles’ lack of desire for touch were evident in their body language. In summary, the affectionate gestures displayed by William and Kate, Harry and Meghan, and the contrasting moments between Charles and Diana at the polo matches highlight the different dynamics and emotions within these relationships.

