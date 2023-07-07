Record Uptick: ADHD Prescriptions Soar by 33% in One Year, Primarily Among Women Aged 20s and 30s

The demand for ADHD drugs has surged among women in their 20s and 30s, as revealed by official data from the NHS. Over 230,000 people in England are now taking medication to address their inattentiveness and hyperactivity. Prescription rates have increased by 20% in the past year, marking the largest annual rise since records began in 2015. Furthermore, for the first time ever, more adults than children are taking powerful drugs like Ritalin to manage their behavioral disorder. This demographic shift is primarily driven by young women, with rates increasing by 50% among those aged 25-39.

Celebrities like Olivia Attwood, former Love Island star, have openly discussed their ADHD experiences, which has contributed to the rise in diagnoses. Attwood, who appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2022, described ADHD as a constant state of being overwhelmed. She admitted that the condition caused immense stress for both herself and those around her during her teens and early twenties when it was not managed properly. Recently, Katie Price, a TV personality, announced her own ADHD diagnosis, explaining that it helps explain her feeling of being exempt from consequences.

Experts, such as Professor Joanna Moncrieff from University College London, believe that some individuals seek an ADHD diagnosis due to their admiration for celebrities endorsing the benefits of their diagnosis and subsequent treatment. However, Professor Moncrieff argues that the criteria for diagnosing ADHD in adults has become ambiguous and flexible, resulting in an increasing number of individuals matching the symptoms. Other experts, including Professor Philip Asherson from King’s College London, agree that high-profile individuals and the disruptive nature of the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing factors to the rapid surge in ADHD patients.

Women aged 30-34 experienced the largest increase in ADHD diagnoses, with a 59% rise. They were followed by women aged 25-29 (56% increase) and 35-39 (54% increase). Despite these age groups seeing significant growth, boys aged 10-14 still make up almost 20% of the total number of ADHD patients receiving medication.

There have been concerns about the rise in ADHD cases for years. Some experts argue that the increase may be due to individuals who were not diagnosed as children finally having their condition recognized. It was only in 2008 that British experts acknowledged that ADHD can also affect adults. Previously, it was considered a childhood problem that children would outgrow.

Currently, four stimulant drugs, including methylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, dexamfetamine, and guanfacine, are licensed in the UK for ADHD treatment. While these medications aim to improve concentration and focus, they can also cause sleep disturbances, depressed mood, and panic attacks. Professor Moncrieff warns about the risks associated with ADHD medication, stating that we should not be prescribing powerful stimulants without sufficient reason. These drugs are actual amphetamines or amphetamine-like substances and have been recreationally used for a long time. The long-term effects of these medications are still not well understood, especially in adults.

ADHD affects approximately 5% of children in the US, with rates in the UK at about 3.6% in boys and 0.85% in girls. Although most cases are diagnosed between the ages of six and 12, as many as one in 20 adults in Britain may have the condition, according to the ADHD Foundation. The exact cause of ADHD remains unclear, but it is believed to involve genetic mutations that affect brain function and structure. Premature babies and individuals with epilepsy or brain damage are considered to be at higher risk. ADHD is also associated with other conditions such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, Tourette’s syndrome, and epilepsy. While there is no cure for ADHD, a combination of medication and therapy is typically recommended to alleviate symptoms and improve daily life.

