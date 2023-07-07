Revolutionizing Wimbledon Fashion: A Gucci Deal by a Sinning Sinner to Secure the Bag

In the realm of sporting events, each has its own unique style and fashion. The Premier League has its iconic team bus-to-changing room stride, while the NBA showcases its “tunnel fashion”. At Wimbledon, it’s all about the corridor-to-court walk. However, when Jannik Sinner, the talented 21-year-old Italian and men’s world No. 8, emerged from the tunnel carrying a stylish Gucci duffel bag adorned with the GG monogram, something felt different. Could it be that Wimbledon’s strict all-white, logo-less rule had finally been challenged by a young, fiery-haired player who had yet to win a grand slam title?

The grand slams are known for their rigid rules. Sweatshirts are not allowed, even during warm-ups, and if a player wishes to wear custom grass shoes, they must submit them 90 days in advance. But nowhere are the rules more stringent than at the All England Club, where it is astonishing that it wasn’t until 2023 that women were allowed to wear dark-colored shorts to accommodate their menstrual cycles. Other than that, the all-white rule is generally adhered to.

Hikmat Mohammed, an editor at Women’s Wear Daily, remarks, “The process of getting that bag onto Centre Court was truly remarkable. However, high fashion always finds a way to adapt. I imagine Gucci saw the success of sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas and thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’.” Mohammed believes that part of this change is due to the “Emma Raducanu effect,” as big brands took notice when Emma signed on as a brand ambassador for Dior and Tiffany in 2021.

Throughout the history of tennis, players have continually pushed the boundaries of style within the confines of the sport’s traditional rules. From Arthur Ashe’s graphic tops and oversized shades in the late 1970s to Andre Agassi’s colorful kit that led him to boycott Wimbledon from 1988 to 1990, players have always sought to express themselves through fashion.

While Sinner typically adheres to the traditional white attire rule, as an ambassador for Gucci, he has rarely pushed the boundaries of on-court fashion. However, according to the Italian label, this bag marked the first time a high-end luxury luggage piece had been brought onto the tennis court. As BBC commentator James Burridge noted during Sinner’s match against Quentin Halys, “He’s become the talk of the locker room – a style icon.” The bag’s prominent placement on the sidelines for several hours also serves as effective brand promotion.

Stuart Brumfitt, the editor of tennis magazine Bagel, believes that this fashion rebellion in men’s tennis is inevitable as the new generation of players, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Sinner, begin to replace the longstanding stars like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Brumfitt suggests that tennis players have always had a connection to fashion, but it hasn’t been highlighted in the same way as with footballers. He attributes this shift to increased engagement on social media and players’ willingness to be more open in press conferences. The return of unique and character-driven players has resulted in a revitalization of tennis fashion.

Brumfitt also mentions the competition from newer sports like pickleball and padel, which has led fashion brands such as Varley and Staud to release pickleball clothing lines. In response, tennis has embraced collaboration, with Danish clothing line Ganni partnering with the tennis brand Prince and Slazenger teaming up with menswear label Percival.

Breaking from tradition has largely been a trend seen in women’s tennis. Serena Williams, with her catsuit controversy and preference for Off-White tennis dresses, has always pushed for a more flamboyant style. Suzanne Lenglen, with her daring hemlines and tennis bracelets, was another pioneer of fashion on the court. Men’s tennis has been slower to catch on, but now it tends to fall into one of two categories: heritage or future-facing. Sinner embodies the old-school look reminiscent of Federer, while Alcaraz, sponsored by Louis Vuitton, represents a more character-driven fashion approach.

This evolution of tennis fashion represents the sport’s expansion into broader, younger culture. Films like Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” showcase fashion-forward costumes designed by Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, while dark and edgy tennis TV dramas like “Fifteen-Love,” starring Aidan Turner, bring back the blazers and polo shirts of country club tennis.

While Sinner carries a Head tennis bag for his rackets, the true mystery lies in the contents of his incredibly spacious Gucci bag. Although the brand declined to comment, it is safe to say that functionality and hydration were likely factors, rather than purely fashion-driven choices.

