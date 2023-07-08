Katie Boulter Gears Up to Face “Incredible Champion” Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon 2023

When it comes to following British players at Wimbledon, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement. Whether it’s due to simple patriotism or the fact that many fans only see these players once a year, there’s something exhilarating about supporting them. Some players struggle under the weight of expectations, crumbling when they make a simple mistake. But others, like Andy Murray, thrive in these moments, using the positive energy from the crowd to perform at their best.

Katie Boulter falls into the latter category, which is fortunate because she’s facing the defending champion, Elena Rybakina, in the third round. Rybakina gained fame last year when she won her first slam title and followed it up by reaching the final of the Australian Open earlier this year. She appears unfazed by pressure, but a rowdy crowd might test her patience.

Boulter, on the other hand, is a big-match player who thrives in these situations. As the British No 1, she has the support of the majority of the crowd, which is a situation Rybakina hasn’t encountered often. Boulter has previous experience on Centre Court, so she won’t be daunted by the occasion. Keothavong, Boulter’s Billie Jean King Cup captain, believes this will play to her advantage.

The two players have never faced each other, although they practiced together once according to Rybakina. Boulter’s first two opponents were not at the same level as Rybakina, so this match represents a significant step up in competition. However, Rybakina’s preparation has not been ideal. She withdrew from the French Open due to a virus and was still recovering during the Eastbourne tournament.

At 26 years old, Boulter has re-established herself in the top 100 after a back injury sidelined her for much of 2019. She’s comfortable on grass courts, where her aggressive, flat hitting style is rewarded. With a recent WTA title under her belt, she’s brimming with confidence. However, the challenge she faces against Rybakina should not be underestimated, especially considering the historical performances of British women at Wimbledon.

Since the professional era of tennis began in 1968, only 20 British women have reached the fourth round or better at Wimbledon. Virginia Wade famously won the title in 1977, but in this century, only four British women, including Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, have made it to the last 16. Boulter’s ability to stay fit and healthy has always been a challenge, but she’s managed to maintain her condition for an extended period of time, giving her an advantage.

In addition to her remarkable tennis skills, Boulter has been making headlines for her relationship with Australian player Alex de Minaur. The two are playing mixed doubles together at Wimbledon and their positive demeanor has been infectious. Boulter sees this match as an opportunity to test her skills against a Wimbledon champion, and she’s ready to give it her all.

In conclusion, Boulter’s upcoming match against Rybakina is sure to be a thrilling one. With the crowd on her side and her previous experience on Centre Court, she has a good chance of performing well. However, Rybakina shouldn’t be underestimated, and Boulter will need to bring her A-game to stand a chance against the defending champion.

