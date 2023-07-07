Pentagon: Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive Progress Slower than Anticipated, But Premature to Make a Final Assessment

According to a senior Pentagon official, Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russian forces is progressing slower than anticipated. However, it is too early to make conclusions about Kyiv’s battlefield gains. The United States and its allies have been supporting Ukraine by providing them with weapons and training to help them break through Russian defenses. Despite this support, Russia has strategically fortified their positions with landmines and armed fortifications, causing Ukrainian advances to be sluggish and violent. The Pentagon’s top policy advisor, Colin Kahl, acknowledged that Russia’s defensive measures were more effective than initially thought. However, he expressed confidence in Kyiv’s efforts and stated that it is still too early to assess their progress accurately.

In order to bolster Ukraine’s firepower during the counter-offensive, the Pentagon has supplied them with cluster munitions. The goal is to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient artillery to sustain the fight, especially since the progress has been slower than expected. While some US officials remain hopeful that Ukraine has the necessary weaponry, such as mine-clearing line charges and mine-plows, there is still uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Furthermore, Ukraine may have a unique opportunity following the armed mutiny led by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. This incident exposed the detrimental consequences of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recently claimed that Prigozhin is still in Russia with thousands of Wagner group fighters. However, Pentagon official Colin Kahl refrained from speculating about Prigozhin’s current situation, stating that it remains unclear. He mentioned that the Russian state is gradually dismantling Prigozhin’s empire and redistributing its components. The ultimate intentions of Putin regarding Prigozhin and the remnants of Wagner are yet to be determined.

In conclusion, it is too early to judge the outcome of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, as they are still in the process of identifying weak spots in Russian lines and exploiting them. The support from the United States and its allies, including the provision of cluster munitions, aims to enhance Ukraine’s capabilities on the battlefield. However, the situation remains challenging, and Russia’s defensive measures have proven to be formidable. The developments surrounding Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner group add an additional layer of complexity to the conflict.

