Film characters who have withstood the test of time

Tom Cruise, the renowned actor behind the upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (which opens this Wednesday), has reached a milestone at the age of 61. This is significant because it makes Cruise older than Jon Voight was when he played the character Jim Phelps in the original “Mission: Impossible” back in 1996.
Interestingly, this comes just one year after Cruise reprised his role as the rebellious Navy pilot in “Top Gun: Maverick,” a film that came 36 years after the release of the original “Top Gun” in 1986. Additionally, it’s worth noting that one week ago, Harrison Ford made his final appearance as Indiana Jones, a role he first took on back in 1981, even before his iconic roles in “Blade Runner” and “Return of the Jedi.”
