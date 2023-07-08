Film characters who have withstood the test of time

Tom Cruise, the renowned actor behind the upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (which opens this Wednesday), has reached a milestone at the age of 61. This is significant because it makes Cruise older than Jon Voight was when he played the character Jim Phelps in the original “Mission: Impossible” back in 1996.

Interestingly, this comes just one year after Cruise reprised his role as the rebellious Navy pilot in “Top Gun: Maverick,” a film that came 36 years after the release of the original “Top Gun” in 1986. Additionally, it’s worth noting that one week ago, Harrison Ford made his final appearance as Indiana Jones, a role he first took on back in 1981, even before his iconic roles in “Blade Runner” and “Return of the Jedi.”

Given these notable actor-character pairings, it’s not surprising that this week’s quiz is centered around other long-running duos in the entertainment industry.

1. In the “Star Wars” saga, which of the original stars had the longest tenure as their Empire-fighting character: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, or Carrie Fisher?

2. The James Bond franchise is known for frequent turnover in the title role. Excluding Sean Connery’s unauthorized return in “Never Say Never Again,” which Bond actor had the longest stint in terms of years?

3. True or false: Desmond Llewelyn, who portrayed Q in the James Bond series, holds the record for the longest-serving actor in the franchise, spanning from “From Russia with Love” in 1963 until his death in 1999.

4. Among the original cast of TV’s “Star Trek,” who had the longest run on the big screen?

5. How many years passed between Sylvester Stallone’s appearances in the Oscar-winning film “Rocky” and his final portrayal of Rocky Balboa in “Creed II”?

6. Who played their character for a longer period of time: Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in the “Alien” movies or Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in the “Terminator” franchise?

7. Out of the three actors who co-starred with Vin Diesel in both the original 2001 film “The Fast and the Furious” and this year’s “Fast X” installment, including Paul Walker (via archival footage from “Fast Five”), Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, who appeared in the most movies in the series overall?

8. Jeff Goldblum revisited two different characters in blockbuster franchises after long gaps of time. Can you name both?

9. In the “Halloween” horror franchise, which has spanned from 1978’s “Halloween” to the upcoming “Halloween Ends” in 2022, how many times did Jamie Lee Curtis portray her character, Laurie Strode?

10. Whose onscreen presence lasted longer: James Earl Jones’ voice roles in the “Star Wars” saga or his appearances as the king in “Coming to America” and “Coming 2 America”?

ANSWERS:

1. Mark Hamill had the longest run at 44 years, surpassing Harrison Ford’s 43 years and Carrie Fisher’s 41 years.

2. Daniel Craig played James Bond for 15 years, making him the actor with the longest tenure in the role.

3. True. Desmond Llewelyn appeared in a total of 17 films as Q, until his unfortunate passing.

4. Leonard Nimoy had the longest run on the big screen, reprising his role as Spock.

5. The span between Sylvester Stallone’s appearances as Rocky Balboa was 42 years.

6. Linda Hamilton played Sarah Connor from 1984 to 2019, making her portrayal longer than Sigourney Weaver’s time as Ripley (1979-1997).

7. Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster both appeared in seven movies, but Rodriguez had a slight edge due to her appearance in photographs in “Fast Five.”

8. Jeff Goldblum revisited his characters in “Independence Day” and the “Jurassic Park/World” series, with 20 and 29-year intervals, respectively.

9. Jamie Lee Curtis played Laurie Strode in seven of the “Halloween” films.

10. James Earl Jones had a longer presence in the “Star Wars” saga, totaling 39 years compared to the 33 years he appeared as the king in the “Coming to America” films.