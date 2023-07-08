Mark Zuckerberg allocates funds towards security measures and supporting ‘defund police’ organizations

Meta CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has been criticized for his conflicting actions when it comes to public safety. While his company has spent over $40 million on his personal security in the past three years, his family-run foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), has donated millions to organizations advocating for defunding or abolishing the police. Reports show that CZI has donated $3 million to PolicyLink, the organization behind DefundPolice.org, and over $2.5 million to Solidaire, both of which aim to reduce the influence of policing in communities. CZI’s donations have raised questions about the foundation’s commitment to its stated goals of improving public safety.

In addition to these donations, Solidaire has proudly claimed to have played a significant role in stripping $18 million from the budget of the Oakland Police Department. The Movement for Black Lives, funded by Solidaire, has also stated that the police do not keep communities safe or prevent crime. However, CZI’s commitment to these ideals seems to stop at their own door, as the foundation provides funds to a community group tied to the Redwood City Police Department, which patrols both Meta’s headquarters and CZI’s offices.

Meanwhile, Meta has increased its spending on Zuckerberg’s security, with $14 million allocated in 2023. The company justifies this high cost due to Zuckerberg’s importance and his decision to receive a salary of only $1 per year, without any additional compensation. The increased spending also covers additional personnel, equipment, services, and residential improvements related to safety. In 2021, Meta allocated $27 million to an overall security program for Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and their children, with $10 million as an annual allowance and the rest for private air travel.

On a separate note, Zuckerberg recently faced criticism for posting a family photo on Instagram where he obscured the faces of his two eldest daughters with emojis, while their younger sister’s face was visible. This move was seen as hypocritical, as the Meta CEO claims to value privacy for his own family while his company has been accused of monetizing user data and compromising personal information.

It remains to be seen how Meta and CZI will address these concerns and reconcile their actions with their stated goals.

