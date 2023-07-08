NATO Allies Pledge to Allocate a Minimum of 2% of GDP to Defense Expenditure, Say Diplomats

NATO allies have reached an agreement to increase the alliance’s target for military spending to a minimum of two

percent of national GDP, according to two diplomats who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

The 31 allies have agreed to an enduring commitment to invest at least two percent of their GDP into their militaries

in the future, as confirmed by two anonymous diplomats, in line with a previous report by German news agency DPA.

This agreement on the new spending target was one of the outstanding issues ahead of the upcoming two-day NATO summit

in Vilnius next week.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg aims to make the current military spending target of two percent of national

GDP a minimum requirement rather than just a goal.





2:04

Pivotal NATO summit to focus on Arctic security



In 2023, only 11 out of the 31 members of the alliance will meet the old target, according to NATO estimates. The goal was

initially set in 2014, when NATO leaders agreed to gradually increase defense spending to two percent of their GDP within

a decade.

Trending Now Rudy Farias: Texas man ‘missing’ for 8 years was home

the whole time, police say

Alberta family lawyer offering a simpler, friendlier

way to divorce

Story continues below advertisement

The 11 allies who will meet the target are the United States, Britain, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland,

Romania, Hungary, Latvia, and Slovakia.

Bringing up the rear are Canada, Slovenia, Turkey, Spain, Belgium, and Luxembourg, whose defense spending is currently

below 1.4 percent of GDP.

– Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis