Elon Musk Targeted on Threads/Twitter: Copycat App Strikes Brutal Blows

Within a day, Meta’s new social media app, Threads, has quickly become the top alternative to Twitter in terms of popularity. Mastodon, with around 30 million sign-ups, has about a third of Threads’ user base. Invitation-only competitor Bluesky only has a small fraction of the total user count. Other competitors like Post, Truth Social, Hive, and T2 also lag behind.

For Meta, Threads is an easy win. The app is seamlessly integrated with existing Instagram accounts, providing it with a potential user base of over 100 million users in the United States alone. The interface is user-friendly. This launch coincides with Twitter’s unpopular decisions under owner Elon Musk, including a controversial cap on viewed tweets.

Instagram has a track record of imitating successful rivals. The addition of Snapchat-like Stories in 2016 and a TikTok-like feed of short videos in 2020 significantly boosted user engagement.

However, Threads doesn’t align as well with Instagram’s image-based content. It also opens up Meta to new debates on content moderation. If Threads successfully challenges Twitter’s user base, which is estimated to be just under 400 million, it may fuel existing hostility towards Meta in terms of antitrust concerns.

From a long-term perspective, how does a text-based social networking app align with Meta’s goal of building the metaverse? It doesn’t. Additionally, since Threads is ad-free, it won’t generate a new stream of revenue for Meta. Nevertheless, Threads helps to diminish the threat of a new rival capturing the attention of Twitter’s users, especially considering Twitter’s weakened state.

Meta’s share price has impressively rebounded following last year’s crash, experiencing a 136 percent increase year-to-date. The digital advertising market is also recovering, with revenue projected to rise by 8 percent this year after a 1 percent decline last year. Despite Meta’s ongoing ambitious experiment in virtual reality, which requires significant capital expenditure, this year’s anticipated spending is expected to be up to $33 billion, only 3 percent higher than last year. The initial forecast predicted an increase above 15 percent. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg appears noticeably more relaxed and has received praise for his humorous response to Musk’s challenge of a cage fight.

Threads may not significantly impact Meta’s net income margin nor dethrone Twitter as the most popular microblogging site. However, it solidifies Meta’s position as the most influential social media company in the world, both for users and advertisers.

The Lex team is eager to hear more from readers. Please share your thoughts on Threads in the comments section below.