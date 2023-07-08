Taylor Swift Unveils “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version” with Exclusive Tracks and Modified Lyrics

Taylor Swift has delighted fans by releasing the re-recorded version of her 2010 album “Speak Now,” which includes six new songs and a subtle change to one of the original lyrics. After her early catalog was sold to talent agent Scooter Braun, Swift has been re-recording her old music in order to regain ownership of the recordings. In an Instagram post announcing “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version,” Swift explained that the original album was written about her experiences as a young woman between the ages of 18 and 20, encompassing her whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies.

“Speak Now,” which is Swift’s third album, features popular singles like “Mine” and “Back to December.” The track “Dear John” is rumored to be about her relationship with John Mayer, who is 12 years older than her. Another song, “Mean,” addresses the concept of living a better life than those who have wronged her. Swift described the songs on the album as being characterized by their raw honesty, uncensored diary-like confessions, and intense sentimentality. She stated that the album tells the story of her growth, missteps, successes, and the ability to share her experiences.

Swift revealed that when creating the tracklist for the album, she obsessively considered the best way to narrate the story. She had to be ruthless in her choices, leaving behind songs that she is still proud of to this day. However, she has now revisited the “vault” of unreleased songs and incorporated six of them into the re-recorded version of “Speak Now.” This is not the first time that Swift has added vault songs to her re-recorded albums, as she has done so in the past. In this case, the new recording of “Speak Now” includes collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams.

Furthermore, Swift recently announced the addition of 14 new shows to her immensely popular “Eras” tour. These shows will feature performances from Hayley Williams and her band Paramore. Despite having over 92 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Swift does not own the majority of her albums. In 2019, Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group for $300 million, consequently obtaining the rights to Swift’s master recordings. At the time, Swift publicly criticized Braun, accusing him of manipulative bullying. Unable to buy back her own music, she embarked on the mission to re-record all of her old music, starting with the albums “Fearless” and “Red.”

While the goal of re-recording is to offer fans the opportunity to listen to the versions she owns rather than the original recordings, Swift made a slight modification to one of the lyrics in the song “Better Than Revenge.” Originally rumored to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, with a lyric seemingly targeting Jonas’ then-girlfriend Camilla Belle, the line “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress” has been changed to “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.” This alteration was made in response to criticism that the original line was an attempt to shame Belle.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version” offers fans additional tracks and a glimpse into her growth as an artist and individual. Despite the challenges she has faced in relation to her ownership of her music, Swift continues to find ways to reclaim control and share her authentic self with her dedicated fanbase.

