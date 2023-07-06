Keeping Motivated: AC/DC’s Impact on Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In a recent interview, Erin Burnett asked President Zelenskyy about his personal habits and how he finds moments to relax and unwind amidst the ongoing war with Russia. Zelenskyy shared that he values quiet moments alone, particularly in the early mornings when the world is still asleep. Music plays a significant role in this, providing him with solace and inspiration.

Curious to know more, Burnett inquired about Zelenskyy’s musical preferences. The President revealed that he enjoys AC/DC and Ukrainian music, feeling a deep connection with the latter due to it being his native language. He appreciates the energy that AC/DC’s music brings, even if he doesn’t understand all the lyrics. Zelenskyy also mentioned his admiration for Eric Clapton and Guns N’ Roses, jokingly stating that his taste in music might be considered outdated.

Zelenskyy emphasized that starting his day with music, working out at 6 or 7 in the morning, fuels him with energy for the rest of the day. It’s a ritual that helps him tackle the challenges of leading a nation at war.

Although AC/DC and Clapton remained silent on Zelenskyy’s affinity for their music, Guns N’ Roses expressed their delight in discovering a new fan in the Ukrainian President.

Watch the exchange below:

[Embed video goes here]

