To Divest or Stay and Advocate: What Should Investors Choose for Green Change?

In addressing major social problems, there is a growing trend among socially conscious investors, employees, and consumers to divest from certain shareholdings. However, research suggests that, in most cases, retaining stakes and engaging with management is more effective in driving reform.

Divestment only has an impact when it depresses the stock price of the targeted company. Unfortunately, this decline attracts investors who are not socially conscious and are willing to acquire the stock at a discount. This opportunistic buying weakens or eliminates the price decline, negating any incentive for the company to act socially. For instance, divesting from oil stocks makes them attractive to investors less concerned with removing fossil fuels. The only guaranteed result of divestment is that these investors will profit at the expense of socially conscious ones.

This effect is particularly potent when investors are driven by social goals rather than moral outrage or beliefs. For example, Mormons do not divest from tobacco to end smoking but to follow a religious mandate.

In contrast, most socially conscious investors are not motivated by viewing CO2 emissions as immoral; they aim to reduce climate risk. However, the attenuation effect (opportunistic buying by non-socially conscious investors) undermines the objective of socially conscious investors, who are willing to accept lower returns for significant environmental impact.

If the impact is limited, socially conscious investors may decide to abandon divestment. Without large, unwaveringly socially conscious investors who divest regardless of circumstances, there may be no divestment at all, even in a world where all investors are socially conscious.

We also demonstrate that there are cases where socially conscious investors divest and successfully pressure companies to adopt cleaner practices, even if it may not be socially optimal. This is because socially conscious investors are more likely to divest when others do so. While this complementarity often leads to too few divestments, it can also lead to an excess.

In contrast, engaging with management as an investor is more likely to bring about socially desirable outcomes. For example, if shareholders are presented with a proposal where a company can spend slightly more but reduce pollution, socially conscious investors will weigh the personal cost against the social benefit. They have the power to influence the behavior of large companies like Exxon and impact the pace of climate change through voting.

If the majority of shareholders have even a slight social consciousness, the social benefit will outweigh the personal cost, and they will vote in favor of environmental changes. Our research shows that delegating environmental decisions to shareholders will lead to socially efficient outcomes, as long as most investors are not entirely self-interested.

Despite the effectiveness of engagement, it remains underutilized. This is partly because engagement relies on the social consciousness of the majority of investors, which has only recently become the case for publicly traded companies. Additionally, until autumn 2021, the US Securities and Exchange Commission heavily filtered shareholder ballot proposals, but there has been a rise in such pressure since then.

Furthermore, there is some confusion in the US regarding the fiduciary duty of institutional investors. Most investors hold stocks through mutual funds, and although they can provide voting guidelines, this practice was not common until recently due to SEC filtering.

In this context, many institutional investors believed their duty was solely to act in the financial interest of investors, rejecting proposals that did not maximize shareholder returns. However, this attitude is changing, with more institutional investors like BlackRock passing voting decisions to their underlying investors.

Does this mean that boycotts or divestments have no role to play? Absolutely not. Our analysis focuses on uncoordinated boycotts. Today, social media makes it easier to mobilize campaigns, but their effectiveness can vary. A boycott of fur may succeed due to pressure from a small, aggressive minority, while a boycott of a heavy polluter might struggle as social pressure has less impact on businesses. For those seeking to make a positive impact, engagement appears to be a safer strategy.

Eleonora Broccardo, Associate Professor, University of Trento; Oliver Hart, Professor, Harvard University; and Luigi Zingales, Professor, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, are authors of the research paper Exit versus Voice (2022, Journal of Political Economy).