This map highlights the reason behind Vietnam’s ban on the “Barbie” movie

Donald Rothwell, a distinguished professor of international law at the Australian National University, recently commented on the controversy surrounding the release of the new “Barbie” film in Vietnam. According to Vietnam’s state-run newspaper, the film has been banned due to its depiction of the nine-dash line, which is a sensitive issue in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea has a long history of territorial disputes between China and Vietnam. While earlier conflicts were over land, recent focus has shifted to claims over the continental shelf and economic zones. Since the late 1940s, China has promoted the nine-dash line as a territorial boundary. However, the exact scope and nature of this claim have been subject to speculation.

The nine-dash line extends off the coast of China’s Hainan Island and encloses the Spratly Islands, running close to the coast of Vietnam. It also intersects with the coasts of Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines. China’s promotion of this line intensified after neighboring countries began asserting their own claims in the South China Sea, which overlap with the nine-dash line.

The legitimacy of the nine-dash line has been a point of contention. In 2009, a joint Malaysia-Vietnam submission to the United Nations sparked controversy when China claimed indisputable sovereignty over the islands and waters in the South China Sea. However, this claim was refuted by several countries and eventually ruled to have no basis in international law by a United Nations Tribunal in 2016.

Despite this ruling, China continues to assert its entitlements in the South China Sea through various means, including building artificial islands, harassing foreign naval and military aircraft, and intimidating fishermen. The inclusion of the nine-dash line in Hollywood movies, such as the “Barbie” film, further exacerbates the sensitivities surrounding this issue.

Maps hold great significance as they represent a country’s territorial claims and can trigger national sensitivities. In the case of Vietnam, the banning of the “Barbie” film reflects their staunch resistance to legitimizing China’s nine-dash line claims, even in a fictional context.

Overall, the controversy surrounding the “Barbie” film in Vietnam highlights the sensitivity and complexity of the South China Sea territorial disputes, and the need for continued dialogue and diplomatic efforts to resolve these issues.

