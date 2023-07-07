Important Facts to Know About Sunscreen’s Shelf Life – Orange County Register

Are you aware that sunscreen can expire and has a limited shelf life? Additionally, extreme temperatures can affect its quality.

Safeguarding your skin from harmful sun rays is crucial in preventing inflammation, burns, premature aging, and, most importantly, skin cancer.

Dr. Dawn Davis, a reputable dermatologist at Mayo Clinic, provides valuable insights on the shelf life of sunscreen and other essential facts to make informed decisions when exposing yourself to the sun.

Contrary to popular belief, dermatologists don’t advise completely avoiding the sun.

“There’s nothing wrong with spending time outdoors under the sun,” says Dr. Davis.

UV radiation, also known as ultraviolet light, is a carcinogen, and this is where sunscreen plays a crucial role.

“Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier against carcinogens to ensure the safety of your skin,” explains Dr. Davis.

Consider the following facts about sunscreen every time you reach for your favorite bottle:

— Sunscreen can lose its efficacy due to expiration, affecting both the active ingredient and the preservative.

— Sunscreen is sensitive to extreme temperatures. Avoid exposing it directly to sunlight and prevent it from freezing during winter storage.

— People with darker skin tones should also use sunscreen.

In summary, everyone above the age of 6 months should use sunscreen, including babies.

“It is incorrect to assume that children cannot develop skin cancer, and it is equally incorrect to assume that individuals with darker skin tones are not susceptible to skin cancer,” warns Dr. Davis.

Lastly, Dr. Davis emphasizes that there is no such thing as a waterproof sunscreen.

Therefore, it’s important to apply sunscreen and reapply it after swimming or getting wet.

Effective Sunscreen Application Techniques

To ensure effectiveness, generously apply sunscreen, using ample amounts.

It is recommended to use about 1 ounce (30 milliliters) of sunscreen, equivalent to the volume of a shot glass, to cover exposed areas of your body. Adjust the quantity based on your body size. For a 4-ounce (118-milliliter) bottle, you should use approximately a quarter of it during a single application.

___

©2023 Mayo Clinic News Network. Visit newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.