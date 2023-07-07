Rose Dugdale’s Unfortunate Performance: The Wealthy Heiress and the Audacious Heist with a Pink Panther Twist

The RTÉ documentary offers a captivating and thought-provoking glimpse into the remarkable escapades of Rose Dugdale and her involvement with the Provisional IRA. Journalist David Davin-Power articulates the central challenge faced by the series, as Dugdale’s story is both implausible and hilarious, reminiscent of a comedy film. However, it is crucial to remember that these events took place during a period of intense violence in Ireland, involving serious crimes and the terrorization of innocent civilians.

The use of light-hearted music in the opening credits, inspired by Henry Mancini’s scores for the Pink Panther films, unfortunately detracts from the gravity of Dugdale’s actions. She was far from a Pink Panther-like figure; instead, she belonged to a select group of affluent British women, including Charlotte Despard and Maud Gonne, who rebelled against their privileged backgrounds by embracing Irish nationalism. Although all three women displayed eccentricities and perhaps what we now refer to as “personality issues,” their wealth and social status granted them certain privileges.

The initial episode of this documentary series impressively delves into Dugdale’s upbringing and early years. The interviews featured throughout are often surprising and always excellent. Former Conservative MP Edwina Currie, who attended Oxford University with Dugdale, provides insights into their shared experiences. Award-winning writer Virginia Ironside, who attended the same school, describes Dugdale as “incredibly energetic and attractive.” It is also revealed that Dugdale’s school was not the oppressive and snobbish institution one might expect; instead, it embraced an eccentric and forward-thinking approach based on Friedrich Froebel’s progressive educational principles.

Despite her father’s immense wealth, Dugdale did not hail from an aristocratic background. She made her debut at court during the final debutante season in 1959. However, she defied expectations by choosing to attend Oxford University, where she often appeared disheveled according to Currie, contrasting sharply with her working-class upbringing. Dugdale then embarked on a trip to Cuba before using her inheritance to establish a welfare center for underprivileged Londoners, all while driving a luxurious Lotus Elan. Moreover, she spent her money on Wally Heaton, a married union organizer with a criminal record.

In 1973, Dugdale and Heaton attempted to rob her family’s home in Devon, resulting in their immediate arrest. Heaton, displaying a delusional mindset, described his imprisonment as a grave injustice, comparable to the injustice suffered by Christ. This statement speaks volumes about his character. After initially standing by him, Dugdale eventually moved to Ireland.

However, research was never Dugdale’s strong suit. During an attempt to bomb the Strabane RUC station using hijacked helicopters and milk churns, they had to abandon half of the churns as they were too heavy. In 1974, when she executed a daring art robbery at Russborough House in Co. Wicklow, her getaway car broke down in rural Ireland. In a grave misjudgment of the area, the car was left behind in a farmer’s field, filled with incriminating evidence. The interviews featured in the second episode of the series are even more compelling, and the research is commendable. Unfortunately, the continued use of light-hearted music remains exasperating.

However, amidst all the spectacle, there is an underlying tragedy. Currie reflects that Dugdale was likely a vulnerable individual, a characteristic that money could not address during that time. It is a somber and distressing tale, devoid of amusement, but rather a spectacle. Nonetheless, it is undeniable that television, like human nature, gravitates towards spectacle, captivating us all.

