Keeping Your Pets Healthy in Extreme Temperatures This Summer

This summer, much of the world has been hit by extreme heat and humidity, not just the United States. Climatologists have confirmed that the world saw its highest average temperature ever recorded during the first week of July. On July 3, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported an average global temperature of 62.39 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record. With millions of people feeling the effects of the heat, many are concerned about how to keep their pets safe. Dr. Lindsay Butzer, a veterinarian from Boca Raton, Florida, has shared her expert tips for protecting pets during the summer heat.

Dr. Butzer stresses the importance of keeping pets mostly indoors when temperatures rise above 75 degrees and reach up to 95-100 degrees. She recommends ensuring that pets have access to cool air conditioning for their well-being. In Florida, Dr. Butzer has witnessed cases of heat stroke, some resulting in the death of pets, due to owners leaving them outside. Simply bringing pets indoors can make a significant difference. Another vital tip is to provide pets with cold water at all times. Dr. Butzer advises pet owners to remember that if it’s hot for them, it’s even hotter for their pets wearing fur coats.

Regular exercise is essential for pets, but during extreme heat, Dr. Butzer advises walking dogs early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler. If temperatures exceed 78-80 degrees, it is recommended to limit beach or park visits to no longer than 30 minutes. Prolonged exposure to heat can cause dogs to develop skin problems and hot spots. Pet owners should be aware of these issues and take preventive measures by keeping pets indoors in air-conditioned environments.

Furthermore, the heat can lead to dogs experiencing colitis or diarrhea due to overheating. Dr. Butzer stresses the importance of using common sense and paying attention to the signs of heat stress in pets. Overall, individuals should keep in mind that if the heat is uncomfortable for them, it is even more challenging for their pets. By following these tips, pet owners can ensure the well-being and safety of their furry friends during the summer months of extreme heat.

Brittany Kasko, a lifestyle production assistant, contributes to Fox News Digital.

