IDF Announces Tragic Loss of Captain Roey Biber and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly

The recent update brings the Israeli soldiers’ death toll to 65 since the commencement of the ground operation in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the passing of Captain (res.) Roey Biber and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly in the northern Gaza Strip. Captain Biber, 28 years old from Tzur Moshe, was a team commander in the Yehalom unit, while Sergeant Airly, 21 years old from Beit Shemesh, served as a fighter in the 101st Battalion, Parachute Brigade. With these additional casualties, the total number of fallen Israeli soldiers now stands at 65. Over the weekend, the IDF reported the deaths of six more soldiers, further adding to the tragedy of the conflict.

