Lacey Chabert Stuns in Form-Fitting Black Dress at Hallmark Event

Lacey Chabert is renowned for her Hallmark movies and her latest red carpet look just added to the magic.

At Hallmark’s 22nd annual “Christmas at the Grove” Tree Lighting Celebration, Lacey made her first public appearance since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and turned heads in a stunning formfitting black dress. The glamorous outfit featured a silver sequined strap and three matching silver bows, adding to the festive feel.

















Matt Winkelmeyer – Getty Images

Lacey paired the dress with black open-toed stiletto heels adorned with silver sequined bows, while keeping her jewelry simple with jewel drop earrings and basic wedding rings. Her classic black eyeliner, mascara, rosy cheeks, and matching lipstick perfectly complemented her sleek straight hair, leaving her looking stunning for the night.

Her fabulous look quickly gained attention on Instagram, with fans expressing their admiration. And they’ll have more to look forward to as Lacey’s new films A Merry Scottish Christmas premieres on November 18, and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up airs on November 25.

