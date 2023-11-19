Discover Which 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Luck in Love from November 20 – 26, 2023

Love and luck are inexplicably intertwined, especially from November 20th to 26th, 2023. While the energy favors the Snake, Rabbit, Pig, and Rooster Chinese zodiac signs, it still holds profound meaning for all others.

The I Ching indicates that love this week is represented by the Lake over Thunder (#17) hexagram. Being in a joyful and appreciative mindset makes it easier to embrace new adventures and step out of your comfort zone, especially in matters of the heart.

For those feeling dissatisfied, it’s advised not to rush into a change. Let luck and intuition dissolve the dissatisfaction, paving the way for passionate new experiences and creative endeavors in love.

Four Chinese Zodiac Signs Luckiest in Love from November 20 – 26, 2023:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

For the Snake, love’s favor is rooted in manifestation abilities. Singles may find their spoken desires coming to fruition in their love life, while couples are encouraged to focus on meaningful interactions over grand gestures.

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

The Rabbit’s luck in love is magical but requires proactive pursuit. Couples, especially those on vacation, can expect serendipitous experiences that bring joy, while singles are urged to act upon their desires rather than passively await change.

3. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

The Pig’s fortune in love is linked to finding balance in all aspects of life. Self-care activities and clear communication in relationships will unlock the luck that leads to lasting and fulfilling love.

4. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

The Rooster’s love luck hinges on making decisions aligned with their future. Honesty, self-esteem, and adherence to personal values will guide both singles and couples to new, enriching experiences in love.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.