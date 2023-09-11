Expert Anthony Fauci Anticipates COVID Surge in the U.S., Yet No Overwhelming Impact Expected

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s former chief medical adviser and one of the country’s top infectious disease experts, stated on Sunday that the United States is currently witnessing a surge in the spread of COVID-19. However, he also predicted that the country is unlikely to be overwhelmed by the virus in the upcoming winter season.

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Fauci revealed that while he is closely monitoring the increase in cases, he remains relatively unworried at this point.

“There’s no doubt that that is going on,” he acknowledged regarding the rise in COVID-19 cases. “And as we approach the fall and winter seasons, it is likely that this trend will continue. Therefore, we need to be prepared for it.”

Fauci further explained that due to a significant number of Americans having COVID-19 antibodies from either vaccinations or previous infection, the chances of a drastic surge in cases and hospitalizations are relatively low.

“I don’t believe that this will result in a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths similar to what we experienced a year ago or more,” Fauci emphasized.

In terms of mask mandates, Fauci stated that it is unlikely for the federal government to reimpose them. However, if there is a significant uptick in cases, he can foresee the recommendation for mask usage under specific circumstances, particularly in crowded indoor settings.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 boosters are expected to receive approval as early as this week, according to The New York Times. Moderna and Pfizer have confirmed that their updated vaccines are effective against the BA.2.86 omicron subvariant, as well as the Eris variant (also known as EG.5), which currently accounts for the majority of cases in the U.S., as reported by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci expressed his belief that while the most vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, should receive the booster, it should also be made available to others as an option.

The CDC reported a nearly 16% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week ending August 26, along with a 10.5% rise in deaths due to the virus for the week ending September 2.