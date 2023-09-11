Boost Your SEO Ranking and Be Inspired with Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles’ Empowering Career Comebacks

Naomi Osaka’s anticipated return to professional tennis next year, as revealed in an interview with ESPN on September 6th, is not only exciting news for the sport but also serves as inspiration for anyone who has contemplated quitting while at the top.

Since mid-2021, Osaka has been deliberately taking a break from competitive tennis, citing her struggles with depression. This led her to withdraw from the French Open to prioritize her mental health. In a statement, she wrote, “I believe that the best thing for the tournament, the other players, and my well-being is for me to withdraw, so that everyone can focus on the tennis happening in Paris.”

What’s remarkable is that Osaka stepped away from the court while at the peak of her career. In 2021, she held the second rank in women’s tennis and had already won four major titles. She was also the highest-paid female athlete globally, with endorsements from renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sweetgreen. At 23 years old, she was a true icon, known as “the People’s Champion,” “the megastar,” “the heir to Serena,” and “the one who needs no introduction.”

Osaka also set an example for another prominent athlete facing her own challenges. Just two months after her French Open withdrawal, 24-year-old gymnast Simone Biles decided to withdraw from the Olympics to prioritize her well-being. By that point, Biles was already the most decorated gymnast in history. However, she had been dealing with personal and professional challenges, including being a survivor of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. Biles’ decision to prioritize her mental health was referred to as a condition known as the “twisties,” impairing her spatial awareness while performing dangerous gymnastics moves. Tearfully addressing the press, Biles stated, “I need to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my well-being.” This led her to take a break from the sport for over two years.

Reflecting on her experience, Biles shared, “If I could go back, would I? No. I wouldn’t change anything because everything happens for a reason. I learned a lot about myself—courage, resilience, how to say no, and speak up for yourself.” When Biles made her comeback in August, she did so with incredible skill and dominance. She won the gold medal at the Core Hydration Classic, her first competition following the Tokyo Olympics, and secured her eighth US championship, becoming the first American gymnast to achieve this feat.

Both Biles and Osaka exemplify that quitting can be a valid and courageous decision. They demonstrate that taking time off to prioritize personal well-being does not have to define or hinder one’s career. In fact, it can serve as a stepping stone for a remarkable comeback.

The Benefits of Quitting at the Peak

Quitting is undeniably a privilege, as not everyone has the ability to take a temporary break or prioritize their mental health. However, even for those who can walk away from their jobs, there remains the fear of never being able to regain their professional standing.

Conventional advice often discourages quitting and warns of potential setbacks in one’s career. Concerns about resume gaps and strained relationships can deter individuals from leaving their jobs for personal reasons. However, in recent years, a collective sentiment has emerged challenging these traditional norms. During the period dubbed the “Great Resignation,” many people experienced burnout and chose to resign in record numbers. While the mass exodus may have subsided, the lessons learned during that time may have a lasting impact.

Osaka and Biles have already proven that quitting can be an act of courage. As they make their comebacks, they also demonstrate that taking the necessary breaks can be beneficial for their careers. Honoring our need for rest and self-care can lead to new peaks of success.