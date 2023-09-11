Why WGA Suggests Studios Should Sever Ties with AMPTP in Negotiations: A Must-Read

With negotiations at a standstill, negotiators for the striking Writers Guild of America proposed on Friday that reaching new contracts with individual Hollywood studios would be easier if they broke away from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is currently leading labor talks for the industry.

In a message to WGA members, the union’s negotiating team acknowledged that traditional studios have different business models and interests compared to streaming companies like Netflix. However, since both studios and streamers rely on the AMPTP for negotiations, it allows hardliners to dictate the course of action for all the companies involved.

“The AMPTP claims to represent all of these different corporate interests, but in reality, it favors inflexibility over compromise and sacrifices the interests of individual companies in reaching a deal. This has led to the first simultaneous strikes since 1960,” the negotiators wrote, referring to the companion strike by the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union.

