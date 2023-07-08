Discovering my husband’s early onset dementia instead of suspected infidelity

Emma Ruscoe, a 55-year-old woman from Solihull, West Midlands, initially believed that her husband Simon, 58, was having an affair when he began showing signs of withdrawal. However, she soon discovered that he was actually experiencing the early stages of dementia. Emma, an administrator, noticed changes in Simon’s behavior at the end of 2015. He no longer wanted to socialize or spend time with friends, which led her to suspect infidelity. In August 2016, after a family vacation, Emma observed further changes in Simon, including increased argumentativeness and memory lapses. Concerned, she took him to see a GP, who referred him to a memory clinic. However, Simon consistently missed appointments, delaying a diagnosis. Emma persisted in seeking help and eventually received a diagnosis of early-onset dementia for Simon in January 2020. Emma expressed relief at finally having an explanation for her husband’s behavior after battling for so long to be taken seriously. Since the diagnosis, they have adapted to the challenges of lockdown, with Emma able to work from home to assist Simon. Despite the difficulties, Emma hopes to continue caring for him at home, relying on the support of her family and potentially hiring a personal assistant. She acknowledges the uncertainty of the future but remains determined to fight against the possibility of placing Simon in a care home, as he is her soul mate and the love of her life.

