Britney Spears Opens Up About Feeling ‘Powerless’ Following Encounter with Victor Wembanyama’s Security

Britney Spears recently addressed an altercation she had with a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team and her subsequent reaction. TMZ obtained surveillance footage that allegedly shows Spears hitting herself after her hand was pushed away by the security guard of the San Antonio Spurs’ No. 1 draft pick. Following the incident, Spears yelled, “That’s America for you. F— you all,” in a British accent. In an Instagram post, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the security guard and claimed that her reaction was a cry for attention on various levels.

In her caption, Spears emphasized her experience working with famous individuals in the entertainment industry and stated that she has never witnessed a security guard physically harm someone before. She clarified that she wasn’t sharing her story to portray herself as a victim but rather to express her genuine emotions. Spears voiced her frustration with how she has been portrayed in documentaries without her approval and expressed feeling helpless in many situations, including her experience in Vegas. She admitted that her reaction may not have been the best, but she believed it was better than physically retaliating. She also made it clear that she still supports the NBA player despite the actions of his security team.

Spears alleges that she was assaulted by the security staff, although the Las Vegas Police will not be pursuing criminal charges. According to an incident report, Spears’ camp informed the police that she was backhanded in the face by the security guard with a closed fist. The report also mentioned that security footage revealed the guard pushing away Spears’ hand without looking, causing her hand to hit her face. This update from law enforcement contradicts Spears’ statement and supports the notion that her hand hitting her face was an unintended consequence of the security guard’s actions.

Wembanyama stated that he was unaware that Spears was involved in the incident and recalled being grabbed from behind before his security guard intervened. He clarified that he continued walking and didn’t witness the altercation between Spears and his security guard. Wembanyama’s focus was on enjoying a pleasant dinner, so he didn’t stop to assess the situation further.

In conclusion, Britney Spears shared her viewpoint on the incident and her reaction, while law enforcement revealed that they will not be pressing charges against the security guard involved.

