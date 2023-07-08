The Secrets Behind Kim Sears’ Spectacular Wimbledon Hairdo

As Andy Murray battled it out on Centre Court in a thrilling three-hour match that still remains undecided, all eyes were on his wife, Kim Murray. She captivated the audience with her stunning patterned dress and trademark beautiful hair.

The 35-year-old mother of four showcased a new 70s-inspired hairstyle at Wimbledon 2023 while supporting her two-time men’s champion husband. Despite narrowly losing the first set, Andy made an impressive comeback against Stefanos Tsitsipas before the match was halted due to the All England Club’s 11pm curfew.

According to hairstylist and trichologist Fabian Martinez from The London Hair Clinic, Kim’s new hairdo represents a fresh image for Andy’s childhood sweetheart, raising the style stakes at SW19 with her trendy cut.





Kim Murray, 35, looked sensational as she cheered on her husband Andy on Centre Court at Wimbledon last night, and showed of her enviable locks

Kim exuded elegance in a £695 pink floral Zimmerman dress, paired with an Aspinal of London bag, while eagerly watching her husband’s match against Tsitsipas. Fabian explained that Kim’s retro look, known as the “butterfly cut” with lots of layers, adds volume to her naturally thick hair. He also suggested that she has incorporated extensions for added thickness and volume, enhancing her overall appearance.





The mother-of-four has debuted a ‘butterfly cut’ at this year’s tournament, which is achieved by cutting lots of layers

Fabian further described the butterfly cut as a trendy and versatile long bob with heavy layering. It is currently popular on TikTok and flatters most face shapes, making it the perfect summer haircut, especially for those with thick hair. Kim effortlessly pulls off this on-trend and stylish look, which complements her chic outfits.

Fabian noted that Kim is leading the style stakes, as other celebrities still opt for super long hair extensions that may appear dated and overly groomed for Wimbledon. Kim, on the other hand, achieves an effortless and sophisticated Wimbledon glamour without being too distracting.

Kim and Andy’s love story began in 2005 when they were teenagers, and they are now happily married with four children: Sophia, Edie, Teddie, and a two-year-old believed to be named Lola.