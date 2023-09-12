Discover the Incredible Rescue of an American Researcher from Turkey’s Deep Cave Weeks After Falling Ill

TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers successfully extracted an American researcher from a Turkish cave on Tuesday, more than a week after he fell seriously ill 1,000 meters (over 3,000 feet) below the cave’s entrance, officials confirmed.

A multinational team mobilized from different parts of Europe to assist Mark Dickey, a seasoned 40-year-old caver who became critically ill on September 2 due to stomach bleeding. Dickey was conducting an expedition to map the Morca cave, the third deepest cave in Turkey.

Due to his weakened condition, Dickey was unable to climb out on his own, and instead, rescuers transported him using a stretcher, with regular breaks at temporary camps established along the route. Finally, early Tuesday morning, he reached the surface.

“Mark Dickey has emerged from Morca cave,” announced a statement from the Speleological Federation of Turkey. The statement disclosed that Dickey was brought out of the cave’s last exit at 12:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, or 9:37 p.m. GMT on Monday.

“He is in stable condition and is receiving medical attention from emergency workers at the above-ground camp,” the statement added.

During a press interview from his stretcher, Dickey described the experience as a “wild, incredible adventure.”

“It feels absolutely amazing to be back on the surface,” Dickey expressed, expressing gratitude to the Turkish government for their swift response in saving his life. He also extended his appreciation to the international caving community, Turkish cavers, and the Hungarian Cave Rescue team, among others.

Initially, a Hungarian doctor provided initial treatment inside the cave on September 3. Subsequently, doctors and rescuers rotated shifts to care for Dickey. The exact cause of his illness remains unclear.

Dickey revealed that while inside the cave, he began vomiting significant amounts of blood.

“My consciousness started slipping, and I reached a point where I felt like I wouldn’t survive,” he shared with reporters.

The rescuers faced numerous challenges, including steep vertical sections and maneuvering through frigid mud and water in the horizontal parts of the cave. Additionally, spending long periods of time in the dark and damp environment took a psychological toll.

A total of 190 experts from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland, and Turkey participated in the rescue, including doctors, paramedics, and experienced cavers. Teams consisting of a doctor and three to four other rescuers maintained a constant presence by Dickey’s side throughout.

The rescue operation commenced on Saturday after doctors determined that Dickey could withstand the demanding ascent, administering IV fluids and blood. However, before the evacuation could commence, rescuers had to widen some of the narrow passages in the cave, install ropes to facilitate the transportation of the stretcher up vertical shafts, and establish temporary camps at different locations along the route.

From Croton-on-Hudson, New York, Dickey is a well-known cave researcher and a certified cave rescue professional who has participated in various international expeditions. He was part of a team mapping the Morca cave system, which extends to a depth of 1,276 meters (4,186 feet), on behalf of the Anatolian Speleology Group Association. Dickey fell ill on September 2, but it wasn’t until the following morning that authorities above ground were notified.

Turkish authorities released a video message on Thursday showing Dickey standing and moving around. While alert and coherent, he expressed that he still needed considerable assistance to exit the cave, stating that he was not yet “healed on the inside.”

Following his successful rescue, Okay Memis, the head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, announced during a press conference that Dickey’s health condition was “very good.”

The European Cave Rescue Association revealed that many cave rescuers remained inside the cave to remove the ropes and equipment used during the operation.

“We extend our immense gratitude to the cave rescuers from seven different countries who contributed to the success of this rescue operation,” the association expressed.

“The fact that our son, Mark Dickey, has been safely extracted from the Morca cave is an indescribable relief and brings us incredible joy,” expressed Mark’s parents, Debbie and Andy Dickey, in a statement.