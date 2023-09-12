The Incredible Power of Turmeric: Study Reveals its Equivalent Efficacy to Medicine for Indigestion | Boost Your Health

Turmeric: A Natural Remedy for Indigestion, Comparable to Medicine?

According to a groundbreaking study published in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, turmeric may be as effective as omeprazole, a commonly prescribed drug for indigestion and excess stomach acid reduction.

Turmeric, known for its culinary uses, contains a key compound called curcumin, which is believed to possess anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It has been an age-old remedy for various ailments in south-east Asian cultures, including indigestion.

However, previous research comparing turmeric to conventional medications for indigestion has been lacking. Therefore, a team of researchers conducted a clinical trial involving 206 patients with recurrent upset stomach. The trial, conducted in Thailand from 2019 to 2021, randomized the participants into three treatment groups over a period of 28 days.

The treatment groups included: turmeric (two 250 mg curcumin capsules four times a day) alongside one placebo capsule; omeprazole (a daily 20 mg capsule and two placebo capsules four times a day); and a combination of turmeric and omeprazole.

Omeprazole, classified as a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), is frequently prescribed to manage dyspepsia (indigestion). While dyspepsia is usually not a severe health concern, the prolonged use of PPIs has been associated with increased fracture risk, micronutrient deficiencies, and a higher susceptibility to infections.

At the beginning of the trial, all three groups had similar clinical characteristics and indigestion scores based on the severity of dyspepsia assessment score (Soda). After 28 days, the researchers observed comparable improvements in symptoms across all treatment groups.

The researchers emphasized the limitations of the study, including its small sample size, short intervention period, and lack of long-term monitoring data. They stressed the need for larger, long-term studies to substantiate their findings.

Nonetheless, the researchers concluded, “This multi-center randomized controlled trial provides highly reliable evidence for the treatment of functional dyspepsia.” They further stated that considering the results of their study, curcumin from turmeric may have a place in clinical practice.

To read the full study, please visit this link.