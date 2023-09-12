Unforgettable Surprise: Ed Sheeran Astounds Newlyweds with a Serenade at Vegas Wedding!

Ed Sheeran made a Las Vegas wedding truly unforgettable when he surprised the couple with a serenade of his new single. The singer-songwriter, accompanied by a small choir, burst through the doors of the Little White Chapel to perform his unreleased song “Magical” for Jordan and Carter Lindenfield. In an Instagram post, Sheeran shared a video of the surprise with the caption, “Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x.” The footage shows the couple’s shocked expressions as Sheeran walks down the aisle with his guitar. Off-camera, attendees can be heard gasping and exclaiming in disbelief. Sheeran sang the heartfelt lyrics “One touch electric shock eyes locked … do you feel it too?” as the groom kissed the bride and wrapped his arm around her. The couple appeared emotional as Sheeran and his backup singers sang the chorus, “Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical.” After the song, Sheeran hugged the couple and then proceeded to sign their marriage certificate as their witness. The couple expressed their gratitude on Sheeran’s Instagram post, thanking him for the magical day and the wedding advice he gave them. In addition to the surprise performance, Sheeran also had to disappoint some fans by canceling his Las Vegas concert due to safety issues with the venue’s flooring. Ticket-holders were assured that their tickets would be validated for a postponed concert on October 28th.

