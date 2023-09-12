Discover Calgary Daycares Safely Reopening Post E. Coli Outbreak

Three Calgary daycares affected by an E. coli outbreak have reopened after being closed for a week. The outbreak, which has resulted in 231 lab-confirmed cases, led to the hospitalization of 26 patients, including both children and adults. 11 patients have been discharged from the hospital, while 21 children have been diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that 41 additional cases had been linked to the outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 231. The three daycares – Almond Branch School, Little Oaks Early Education, and Braineer Academy – were allowed to reopen after it was determined that no lab-confirmed cases of E. coli were connected to their locations. Despite the reopening, the daycare owners and parents remain concerned about the outbreak and its potential long-term effects. The source of the outbreak has not yet been determined.

Reference