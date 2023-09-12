Amanda Holden Criticizes Britain’s Regressive Attitude Towards Sex, Unveiling a Steamy Toga Scene Shot in Winter for Upcoming Sky Series

Amanda Holden believes that Britain is regressing rather than progressing in its perception of sex. The 52-year-old is co-hosting a new show called Sex: A Bonkers History on Sky and the History Channel with historian Dan Jones. Together, they will explore the evolution of attitudes towards sex and sexuality from ancient Egypt, where the first contraceptive originated, to swinging in 1970s suburban Britain. During a screening Q&A, Amanda expressed her opinion that although society believes it has made significant advancements, people are still afraid to openly discuss many topics. She feels that there were more freedoms and less judgment in the past. Amanda stated that society seems to be stuck in a cycle, continuously moving forward and then backward. She also shared that she had a great time filming the show, even trying on a toga in freezing November weather. Sex: A Bonkers History uses archive footage and drama reconstruction to reveal intriguing and lesser-known stories from history. The show premieres on September 18th on Sky History.

